Cabal’s Lair celebrates 11th anniversary with food drive

MANHEIM, Lancaster County, Pa. -- Cabal's Lair Tattoo in Lancaster hosted a food drive in honor of the shop's 11th anniversary over the weekend.

The tattoo shop hosts a party every year to celebrate the shop's anniversary, and this year, the tattoo shop held a food drive and collected donations to support the Manheim Food Pantry and the Women's Agape Shelter in Lebanon.

Last year, the shop donated nearly 1,000 pounds of food.

"We're here to celebrate our 11 years, and last year was the first year we gave a number and everyone teamed up to power past that number this year," said Jan Blouch, owner of Cabal's Lair Tattoo shop .

More than 100 people come out each year. The event includes prizes, games and, of course, food.