Concert raises money for scholarships honoring fallen firefighters in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Hundreds of people attended a 'Froggy For Firefighters' benefit concert Sunday night in York.

The concert honored 35 York County firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving the community.

Organizers say it's a big deal because ticket sales benefit three new scholarship funds in those firefighters names.

Performers included 'American Idol' winner, Scotty McCreery, Carly Pearce, and fellow York Countian, Kayla Kroh.

"We lost our firefighters in March, and a scholarship fund was started," said Chief David Michaels of York City Fire Department.

Of those 35 firefighters, Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony, two York firefighters, who paid the ultimate sacrifice earlier this year

when the Weaver Organ And Piano Factory building collapsed.

"They loved kids, they loved education. They would just be thrilled to know somebody is going to benefit," said Chief Michaels.

York Professional Firefighters Association, Froggy 107.7, and The Elks Lodge of York collaborated to put together the concert.

"I have a brother who is a retired firefighter in West Virginia, and when I took into consideration what happened up on Broad Street, I said it could’ve been him, so I said, 'I'd like to do something on behalf of the firefighters in York County,'" said Ronald Lewis, the chairman of 'Froggy for Firefighters'.

"We honor our fallen. We take care of them, we take care of our families, and events like this mean a lot... so we’re not going to forget them. We are going to remember them," added Chief Michaels.

Before leaving the concert, organizers told FOX43 they hit their goal of $50,000 raised from the event.

Chief Michaels says people can apply for those scholarships starting January 1st, 2019.

Donations can be made to the scholarship fund at www.fallenfirefighters.net.

Of those three scholarships, two Ivan Flanscha & Zachary Anthony Scholarships will be awarded to any York County resident furthering their education in Fire Services, Emergency Services, Nursing or Conservation.

The York County Fallen Firefighter Scholarship will be awarded to any career or volunteer York County Firefighter or immediate family member furthering their education beyond High School.