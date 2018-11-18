Drug bust in Lancaster leads to several arrests

Lancaster County – Five people face drug charges after the Lancaster County Drug Task Force seized large portions of methamphetamine, heroin and and guns after weeks of separate investigations.

Four men and a woman are charged with possession with intent to deliver.

Over numerous months, the task force uncovered 75 grams of bulk heroin and 167 bags of heroin, 232 grams of methamphetamine, a stolen pistol and a pump-action shotgun, a bulletproof vest, and various paraphernalia.

Genol Torres Jr., 30 and Joel Crux, 23, are being held at the Lancaster County Prison on $1.25 million bail. Both were arrested after a 10-month investigation found that both suspects dealt drugs primarily between Columbia and Lancaster City.

Also being at the Lancaster County Prison is 35-year-old Jose Beriguete. He is charged with having nearly 2,000 bags of heroin, a 9 millimeter pistol and $2,000 in cash. His bail is set at $1.25 million bail.

On November 5th, Felix Toro-Rivera and his girlfriend Maria Acosta-Aybar, 59, were charged after dectectives seized 77 bags of heroin, more than $2,000 in cash and small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Both are free on bail. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for January.

All five individuals are presumed innocent. The Drug Task Force filed charges in all cases.