“Hanging of the Greens” brings holiday season to York

YORK, York County, Pa. -- Downtown Inc., in York, hosted its annual "Hanging of the Greens" early on Sunday.

More than 30 volunteers met in Continental Square to kick-off the holiday season.

Fresh pine and bright red bows were hung on light posts all throughout the city along George and Market streets.

This year's "Hanging of the Greens" was presented by the Evergreen Valley Group at Morgan Stanley.

Organizers say they love seeing the city decked out for the holiday shopping season, which really takes off with "Small Business Saturday."

"Downtown York is a great place to be for the holiday season," said Silas Chamberlin, CEO of Downtown Inc. "So, to kick it off for 'Small Business Saturday' really helps welcome them and is enticing and vibrant."

Downtown York will be ready for the event, "Light up York," which will take place on Sat., Dec. 1, as well as First Friday on Dec. 7.