Maryland woman wanted after stealing seven vacuums

CHAMBERSBURG, Franklin County, Pa. — Chambersburg police are searching for a woman from Frederick, Md., who stole vacuums from a Target in Chambersburg.

Police said Gabriella Victoria Ayala, 29, stole seven vacuums over two days from the Target located on Norland Ave. in Chambersburg.

Ayala has been charged with two counts of retail theft.

Police said the total cost of the stolen vacuums is $2,669.93.

Anyone with information on Ayala is asked to contact Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.