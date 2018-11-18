Middletown wins 3A District Title over Bermudian Springs, 42-20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County -- An all to familiar match up between the Blue Raiders of Middletown and the Eagles of Bermudian Springs from a year ago, but it's whose defense will stop the run that will be the game changer.

Snow plowed and cleared off the field for tonight‘s game at Cedar Crest.

After the Eagles missed a field goal, clock winding down in the first, high snap to Middletown's Scott Ash hands off to Jose Lopez at midfield.

He takes a few cuts, he’s excited and in for the first touchdown of the game, Blue Raiders up 7-0.

The Eagles try to get something going on their next drive but the quarterback Chase Dull is sacked in the backfield by Middletown's Cole Senior

11:19 left in the second and again from midfield field, Lopez takes the handoff from Ash, breaks a few tackles.

Just when you think he’ll be taken down at the five, he’s in for another touchdown, Blue Raiders 14-0.

Two minutes later and Middletown has the ball again.

Ash rolls out, this time a pass to fullback Lamar Ventura and look out coach as he comes out and down the sideline to put the Blue Raiders up 21-0.

The Eagles need to make something happen and they do.

Quarterback Chase Dull to Kolt Byers who steals it from the defenders hands.

Three plays later and Dull sneaks a yard into the endzone.

The extra point no good, Eagles down 21-6.

Under two minutes to go in the half, Dull back pedals, turns to his left in hopes of finding a receiver, but that ball is intercepted by Middletown's Chris Joseph.

The Blue Raiders lead 28-6 at the half.

First possession in the third for the Eagles, Dull finds Domenic Florea wide open for 70+ yards to the house.

Eagles pecking at the lead but still down 28-13.

6:38 left in the third, Ash hands off to Lopez, and he again, finds himself the endzone.

The eagles couldn’t stop the Blue Raiders run and they win their second District Title in a row, 42-20.

“ The nice part about winning as we get to go back to work tomorrow and watch film with the kids on Monday and learn and see if we can improve our play you know knowing these guys though be looking at film before they get to us and ready to critique themselves,” said Brett Myers, Middletown head football coach.

“ Man they are tough kids they got a lot a heart they don’t give up and that’s what we knew going into this we just had to be there ever be their heart and be there mentality,” Cole Senior, Middletown defensive lineman.

Middletown will play in the PIAA 3A QuarterFinals against (13-0) Conwell Egan.