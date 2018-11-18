× Police searching for two people involved in theft from vehicle

WEST YORK, York County, Pa. — Police in West York are searching for two people after they received reports of theft from a vehicle on Friday night.

According to police, officers arrived at 11:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of St. Paul Alley after receiving reports of a vehicle break-in.

Police then said they found two people fitting the suspects’ descriptions leaving the area. The individuals fled the scene as officers tried to stop them. Officers pursued on foot, running toward W. King St., until they lost sight of the individuals.

The owner of the vehicle said a small amount of money and personal belongings were taken from his vehicle, which was unlocked.

One of the suspects was wearing a red hoodie, jeans and a black baseball cap, according to police.

Police are asking residents to remember to lock and secure their vehicles and property. Anyone with information and anyone who may have seen anything suspicious occurring in this area prior to police arrival is asked to call police at 717-854-1975.