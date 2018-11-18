Rain showers move in late tonight and the coldest air of the season arrives in time for the holidays!

GLOOMY END TO THE WEEKEND: Cloudy skies have kept Sunday rather dreary, and unfortunately those clouds aren’t going anywhere. The gloomy skies have arrived ahead of the wet weather that will be moving in soon. A few showers will join us late tonight likely closer towards the morning rush Monday. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 30’s which means there is still a slight chance for a rain-snow mix overnight. It is looking more likely that most of the area will only see rain tonight.

WET START TO THE WORK WEEK: As if Mondays aren’t usually difficult, add some rain into the equation and tomorrow will be a rough start to the week. Showers are set to arrive late tonight right in time for the morning commute Monday. On and off periods of rain showers will continue through most of Monday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 40’s tomorrow and so no mixing issues are anticipated at this time. Counties north and west will see steadier rain – Juniata, Mifflin, Perry. While counties to the south and east will see periods of rain as well, but have a better chance for more dry slots. Rain showers continue overnight Monday into Tuesday. Colder air will begin to usher in and we could potentially see some mixing issues late Monday night in our northwestern most counties again – Juniata and Mifflin specifically. The threat for a rain-snow mix still remains relatively low but temperatures will hover in the lower 30’s Monday night. All precipitation comes to an end early Tuesday morning.

BITTER COLD THANKSGIVING: The coldest air of the season will be ushered in late this week, right in time for the holidays! Through Wednesday, we will remain below average, but just wait until Thanksgiving day. Holiday traveling on Wednesday still looks good, no wet weather is anticipated at this time. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the low 40’s with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday night we begin to get a taste of that bitter cold air as overnight lows will plummet into the mid 20’s! Still remaining dry for Thanksgiving Day as well – but bundle up! We will struggle to warm much above the freezing mark on Thursday afternoon. Brrrr! Some relief from the potentially record-breaking cold arrives next weekend in the form of rain.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Jessica Pash