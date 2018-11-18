× Swatara Township Police performing seat-belt enforcement checks through Thanksgiving holiday

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department will be enforcing seat-belt violations from Nov. 19-Dec. 2.

Swatara Police said they plan to do their part in protecting drivers, especially as the volume of motorists increases during the holiday season.

Swatara Police also said that they will be conducting both day-time and night-time traffic enforcement that focus on seat-belt violations.