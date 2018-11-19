× Dallastown woman charged with making false accusations of sexual assault against State Police trooper

YORK COUNTY — A 33-year-old Dallastown woman has been charged with falsely accusing a State Police trooper of sexual assault after an investigation into her claims by the State Police’s Internal Affairs Division, according to a criminal complaint.

Oksana Oleksandrivna Brown, of the 600 block of Harvest Drive, was charged with unsworn falsification to authorities and making false reports to law enforcement authorities after the investigation, which was launched after she filed a written complaint to State Police earlier this year. In the complaint, Brown claimed the trooper inappropriately touched her during an arrest and later propositioned her for sex while at court.

According to the complaint filed by Brown, troopers arrived at her residence on April 19 to serve an arrest warrant. One of the troopers allegedly used inappropriate language toward her husband, and the same trooper later touched her breast and vagina while searching her. He later touched her vagina a second time while looking directly in her eyes and smiling, Brown alleged.

At a preliminary hearing the next month, Brown said in the written complaint, the trooper said he would go easy on her if she began having sex with him.

Based on Brown’s allegations, the State Police Internal Affairs Division and the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards launched an investigation, which lasted several months.

Investigators say they viewed footage of Brown’s arrest taken from McKnight’s patrol car and surveillance footage taken from the Magisterial District Court where Brown’s preliminary hearing was held. Investigators also conducted several interviews and made several unsuccessful attempts to interview Brown about the alleged incident, according to the criminal complaint.

Upon completion of the investigation, the York County District Attorney’s Office and the investigators determined Brown’s claims against the trooper were false, and that charges against Brown would be filed.