Elizabethtown woman dies following two-vehicle crash in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 77-year-old woman died as a result of a two-vehicle crash last week, according to Swatara Township Police.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Eisenhower Boulevard on Friday just before 3:45 p.m.

One vehicle was occupied by a driver and the now-deceased passenger, Elizabethtown resident Barbara Mitchell, according to police. The second vehicle was only occupied by a driver.

Police say Mitchell was transported to the hospital following the accident but succumbed to her injuries.