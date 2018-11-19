Here’s how you can help those affected by the California wildfires

Enjoying some dry time, cooler Thanksgiving Day

Posted 6:38 AM, November 19, 2018, by , Updated at 06:45AM, November 19, 2018

Temperatures rise into the 40s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

LOW RAIN CHANCE: We start the day off in the upper-30s and low-40s area-wide. Cloud cover persists throughout the day. A low chance of rain heads our way throughout the day, but most should stay to our north. If a shower pushes into Central PA, any rain that falls will be relatively light and not cause much of a problem in the area. We dry out heading into the overnight.

STAYING DRY: A few flurries will be possible Tuesday, again in our northwestern spots. Overwhelmingly, however, we remain dry Tuesday and into the rest of the week. Highs stay in the mid-40s with a bit more sunshine. Morning lows dip closer to freezing heading into the rest of the week.

Wednesday travel in great shape, no delays expected even with shower activity in some spots.

Much colder Thanksgiving holiday!

TRAVEL WEDNESDAY, THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: For the majority of the United States, the busiest travel day of the month remains quiet. The same can be said for us. Highs stick around in the mid-40s with abundant sunshine. A few flurries will be possible northwest once again, but the chance is very low. Thanksgiving keeps the sunshine, but a powerful dry cold front pushes through. Temperatures Thanksgiving afternoon dip into the low-to-mid 30s with occasionally gusty winds. Most importantly, we stay dry and keep the dry conditions heading into a warmer Black Friday.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long