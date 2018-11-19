Enjoying some dry time, cooler Thanksgiving Day

LOW RAIN CHANCE: We start the day off in the upper-30s and low-40s area-wide. Cloud cover persists throughout the day. A low chance of rain heads our way throughout the day, but most should stay to our north. If a shower pushes into Central PA, any rain that falls will be relatively light and not cause much of a problem in the area. We dry out heading into the overnight.

STAYING DRY: A few flurries will be possible Tuesday, again in our northwestern spots. Overwhelmingly, however, we remain dry Tuesday and into the rest of the week. Highs stay in the mid-40s with a bit more sunshine. Morning lows dip closer to freezing heading into the rest of the week.

TRAVEL WEDNESDAY, THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: For the majority of the United States, the busiest travel day of the month remains quiet. The same can be said for us. Highs stick around in the mid-40s with abundant sunshine. A few flurries will be possible northwest once again, but the chance is very low. Thanksgiving keeps the sunshine, but a powerful dry cold front pushes through. Temperatures Thanksgiving afternoon dip into the low-to-mid 30s with occasionally gusty winds. Most importantly, we stay dry and keep the dry conditions heading into a warmer Black Friday.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long