FOX43 Job of the Day, sponsored by Elwood Staffing
Today’s Job of the Day:
IT’S SNEAKER TIME!
Warehouse Associates
1st Shift – on Bus Route
Camp Hill area
Pay to $14.25/hr.
For more info, contact 717-737-5001
With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Elwood Staffing is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Elwood Staffing has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs. Visit Elwood Staffing’s website here.