Harrisburg man will serve up to 20 years in prison for string of robberies

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Harrisburg man will serve between six and 20 years in prison on charges relating to a string of robberies.

Judge Scott Arthur Evans sentenced 25-year-old Jabri Brown on Monday following guilty pleas to eight robberies that occurred in 2015, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Brown robbed ice cream parlors, pizza shops and other stores in the Harrisburg area between May 27 and July 7 of 2015, the DA’s Office said.

In July 2015, police arrested Adam Mendes, a co-defendant who was on state parole at the time. Police compared his electronic monitoring with the robberies and discovered that he was involved as the driver, according to the DA’s Office. Mendes then admitted to driving Brown to the eight robberies.

Police were then able to compare Brown’s cell phone records to the robberies, which was apparent that he was at each of the locations.

According to the DA’s Office, Brown used a handgun to threaten the victims. No one was injured.

Mendes has been sentenced to six to 15 years in prison for his role in the robberies.

“Together, the officers involved developed a very strong case against both Mendes and Brown,” stated Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen Zawisky. “Good old fashioned police work using circumstantial evidence solved this case and resulted in two very dangerous men going to state prison for a lengthy period of time.”