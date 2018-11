Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- The sounds of Christmas are hitting the airwaves.

On Friday FUN 101.3 made the switch from their typical tunes to holiday music. FUN 101.3 announced weeks ago that they would make the annual change on Friday November 16th at 5:00PM.

FUN 101.3 also introduced the winner of their Christmas Ambassador contest. Kelly Mallery is the winner and will represent the station with her holiday spirit.

FOX43's Lynda Weed visited with Dennis & Michelle of the FUN 101.3 morning team.