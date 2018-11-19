× Lancaster County man charged with having inappropriate contact with a minor

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 57-year-old New Holland man has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor after he arranged to meet a police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl for sex, according to State Police.

Earl Russell Hummel is accused of contacting the police officer via an internet messaging application on Nov. 14, police say. He arranged to meet the officer to engage in sex acts the next day.

On Nov. 15, police say, Hummel drove his work van to the agreed-upon location, outside a residence in South Coatesville Borough in Chester County. He was apprehended there without incident, police say.

Hummel was arraigned and remains in Chester County Prison after he was unable to post $200,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 28.