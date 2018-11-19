× Lancaster man convicted of felony drug dealing after police found 40 bags of heroin in body cavity

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man was convicted of felony heroin-dealing after police found 40 bags in a body cavity.

Chris Miller, 37, will be sentenced on February 7 on counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin and misdemeanor cocaine possession after being convicted during a two day trial.

On September 17, 2017, police were dispatched to a bar on West Orange Street in Lancaster for a report of a disturbance at a bar.

At that time, police found that Miller had about 20 bags of heroin in each of Miller’s pockets.

After taking Miller back to the station, police search Miller, and found 40 additional bags in his body cavity.

Now, Miller will face sentencing.