Man accused of stealing game console, video games from Red Lion home

YORK COUNTY — A 39-year-old man faces charges following the alleged theft of personal items from a Red Lion home this past weekend.

Nicholas Haggerty has been charged with robbery, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and overnight accommodations – no person present.

Police were called to a residence in the 300 block of Cherry Street around 4:25 p.m. on November 17 for a reported burglary in progress. A witness told personnel that a man wearing a brown coat and sweatpants entered the home and was then seen running away on foot, the criminal complaint says.

Upon arrival, police began to canvass the area and came across a man matching the above description on a road several yards from where the incident occurred, according to the criminal complaint. He was detained and identified as Haggerty, a Red Lion resident.

Police spoke with the homeowner of the alleged robbery, who told officers that she chased after the man — who she later positively identified as Haggerty — after she saw him exit her home from the back door, the criminal complaint alleges.

The woman then demanded her items back and he complied. Haggerty allegedly gave the woman several video games, a game console and a change purse, before he snatched it away from her and ran.

In total, Haggerty allegedly stole a Nintendo Switch game console worth approximately $300, 10 videos games for the switch (collectively worth $1,000), and between $30 and $70 in coins that were inside the purse.

The criminal complaint alleges that Haggerty admitted to the break-in as well as the alleged theft of items. The criminal notes that he entered the home by cutting the window screen and prying the window open. Haggerty was allegedly going to trade the items for controlled substances.