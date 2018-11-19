× Orioles hire Mike Elias to be team’s general manager

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have selected the team’s next general manager.

The team announced the hiring of Mike Elias on Friday.

Elias, who had previously served as the Houston Astros’ assistant general manager, takes the reins of the worst team in baseball in 2018.

According to ESPN, Elias had served as the director of amateur scouting for Houston since 2012, before becoming assistant GM in 2016.

The Orioles are expected to introduce Elias at a press conference today.