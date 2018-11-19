× Penguins acquire winger Tanner Pearson from Kings

PITTSBURGH– The Penguins acquired a winger from the Los Angeles Kings who has gotten off to a rough start this season.

LW Tanner Pearson has averaged over 40 points a season over the last three years, but has just one assist in 17 games in 2018.

In exchange, Pittsburgh sent F Carl Hagelin to Los Angeles.

Hagelin, 30, is on an expiring deal, and only has three points through 16 games.

Clearly, both teams are hoping that each player will do better with a change of scenery.