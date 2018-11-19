× Penn State: Grass lots outside Beaver Stadium will be closed for Saturday’s game vs. Maryland

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA — The “historic” weather conditions on the University Park campus have prompted Penn State University to close all grass parking lots around Beaver Stadium for Saturday afternoon’s Big Ten football game with Maryland.

For the second straight home game, Nittany Lion fans will have to shuttle to the stadium from off-site parking lots, the school said Monday.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

Here’s the official press release from the university:

General Parking Information for Fans

Fans who have purchased a parking permit with a white stripe through their permit have a paved parking space, and will not be impacted by this Saturday’s lot closures.

ADA parking will be unaffected; single game ADA parking remains available to park. Fans will be directed to the Katz Building lot and take the normally scheduled ADA shuttle.

Fans with Reserved or Preferred parking permits on grass are encouraged to park in the suggested alternative on-campus locations detailed below.

Patrons with prepaid Yellow parking permits, will have their permits honored at Nittany Mall, the Penn State Golf Courses, Tech Support, Mt. Nittany Elementary/Middle Schools and Red A lot. Yellow permits will be accepted at Red A until 10 a.m., or earlier, if the lot is filled.

Fans who still need gameday car parking should park in a downtown or State College area parking lot/deck and walk, take the CATA Game Day Shuttle or Fullington Football Express, taxi or Uber (see below).

Penn State is asking patrons for their patience and understanding. Fans are being asked to avoid bringing an RV for the Maryland game, unless the RV parking is on pavement, and urged to carpool, use the CATA, Fullington and Penn State shuttle services. Those fans who can walk to the stadium – particularly students – should do so.

A complete list of alternate parking locations, along with street addresses for GPS navigation, is included below.

All parking lots, on and off campus, will open Saturday at 8 a.m. Pre-paid parking permits will be honored at all off-site lots.

Fans who have a Maryland parking permit for all closed grass lots should utilize the below parking alternatives and walk or take a shuttle. All lots will open at 8 a.m. and all alternative lots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to lot capacity restrictions, permits for the alternative parking locations will be restricted to the options listed below or off-campus locations.

Grass Lots: Alternative Parking Options

Yellow RV: Grange Park will honor RV permits starting Friday at 7 a.m. through Saturday

Green Stadium West: Innovation Park/Orange H / Lot 83 (both near intersection of Porter Road & Hastings Road) or Red A (tailgating available at all locations)

Green Stadium: North Innovation Park/Orange H / Lot 83 (both near intersection of Porter Road & Hastings Road) or Red A (tailgating available at all locations)

Purple (Car): Innovation Park (tailgating available)

Purple (RV): Grange Park (RV only) or Innovation Park with a car (tailgating available at both locations)

(tailgating available at both locations) Brown: Innovation Park, East/Eisenhower/HUB parking decks on campus (tailgating not available inside campus decks)

Orange (Car): Innovation Park, East/Eisenhower/HUB parking decks on campus (tailgating not available inside campus decks)

Orange (RV): Grange Park (RV only); Innovation Park with a car or East/Eisenhower/HUB parking decks on campus with a car (tailgating not available inside campus decks)

East/Eisenhower/HUB parking decks on campus with a car (tailgating not available inside campus decks) Blue (RV): Grange Park (RV only); Innovation Park with a car or East/Eisenhower/HUB parking decks on campus with a car (tailgating not available inside campus decks)

East/Eisenhower/HUB parking decks on campus with a car (tailgating not available inside campus decks) Blue (Car): Innovation Park, East/Eisenhower/HUB parking decks on campus (tailgating not available inside campus decks)

All Yellow Lots: Nittany Mall, the Penn State Golf Courses, Tech Support, Mt. Nittany Middle/Elementary Schools or Red A lot (Until 10 a.m. or earlier if Red A is filled)