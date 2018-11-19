× Police searching for suspect that allegedly fired shots at Columbia home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired several shots at a residence.

On October 22 around 1:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Third Street in Columbia for shots fired.

A witness stated that a man wearing a black hoodie and a bandanna on his face fired several shots at a residence.

The suspect is described as standing approximately 5’5″ tall and weighs around 140 lbs.

He was last seen running towards Lawrence Street.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.