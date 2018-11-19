× Police searching for two suspects from Adams County home invasion armed robbery

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for two suspects from a home invasion armed robbery.

The robbery occurred on November 18 around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Shrivers Corner Road in Straban Township.

According to police, two masked suspects armed with guns entered the victim’s home and forced them to open their safe.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Gettysburg at 717-334-8111, or the Adams County Crimestoppers hotline at 717-334-8057, who are offering a reward. Tips can also be submitted at accrimestoppers.com.