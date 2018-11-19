× Redskins’ QB Alex Smith out for season after breaking fibula, tibula

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have lost their starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

QB Alex Smith suffered a broken fibula and tibula in Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

Smith, 34, underwent emergency surgery yesterday, and is out for the rest of the season.

The injury occurred 33 years to the day that former Washington QB Joe Theissman suffered his devastating career-ending injury.

So far this season, Smith helped lead the Redskins to a 6-4 record.

In total, he threw for 2045 yards with 10 TDs and 3 INTs.

Now, the team will turn to backup QB Colt McCoy to lead the team in the near future.

The Redskins are reportedly hosting workouts today with QBs E.J. Manuel and Mark Sanchez.