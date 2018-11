× Route 222 SB near Ephrata to be limited to one lane after crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Route 222 Southbound will be limited to one lane after a box truck turned over.

According to the Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, a box truck over turned around 5:30 a.m. near Mohler Church Road. The lane closure will be in effect for an extended amount of time.

The driver was uninjured in the crash.