Superman honors the passing of Marvel’s Stan Lee in Metropolis (Illinois)

METROPOLIS, Ill. — He may be a DC Comics hero, but the Superman that stands in Metropolis, Illinois, is honoring a fallen Marvel titan. Super Museum in Metropolis shared photos Wednesday of a worker strapping a black arm band on the town’s Superman statue.

“Our great city of Metropolis has put an black arm band on the Superman statue to honor the passing of the comic book icon Stan Lee,” Super Museum wrote.

The act shows that even though DC and Marvel have always been rivals, fans — and even the companies themselves — can look beyond their differences to recognize the greats.

He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan. — DC (@DCComics) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee, the patriarch of Marvel Comics and the real-life hero behind comic heroes like Iron Man and the Hulk, died at 95 on Monday.