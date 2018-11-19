Teen who fired shots at girls on porch in 2016 to serve up to 10 years in prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Harrisburg woman will serve between four-and-a-half and 10 years in prison for a shooting that occurred while she was a minor.

Judge Scott Arthur Evans announced sentencing for 19-year-old Jaquonna McClure on Monday. McClure pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a minor in September.

In November 2016, McClure fired shots from a vehicle toward a group of teenage girls who were sitting on a porch in the 1800 block of Park Street, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office. The shooting was preceded by an earlier argument between a friend of McClure’s and another individual.

One bullet struck a girl’s braid — severing it — and ripped that same teenager’s purse strap, the DA’s Office said.