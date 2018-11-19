Tuesday is a breezy, dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine

BREEZY DAYS AHEAD: Skies cloud up. Low pressure drags a few isolated showers into the are, mainly north and west of Harrisburg, later this evening. Temperatures slowly fall through the 40s. Overnight, isolated showers are possible north and west. Lows drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds break up during the day. Afternoon readings climb to the middle 40s. A few areas could touch the upper 40s. The breeze picks up becoming quite gusty out of the northwest. A potent cold front swings through for Wednesday bringing a blast of frigid air. Gusty winds make it feel quite brisk outside too. Highs are in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

HOLIDAY COLD BLAST: Thanksgiving 2018 could be one of the coldest we have seen in awhile. Morning lows plummet to near 20 degrees. Abundant sunshine won’t help to warm us much, as highs stay near 30 degrees. The coldest maximum temperature for that day is 31 degrees. Winds are still quite breezy early, making it feel like the 20s much of the day. High pressure calms the winds, and keeps the skies clear into Friday morning. Morning lows drop into the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Black Friday shoppers need extra layers. Sunshine diminishes through the afternoon, as east-southeast wind draws in more moisture. Highs top out in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Overnight, there is a concern for a period of freezing rain. Moisture increases and temperatures drop to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

WET WEEKEND: We could begin the weekend with a period of freezing drizzle and freezing rain before it transitions over to plain rain. Rain is likely for much of the day. The wet weather ,and an easterly breeze off the Atlantic, keeps temperatures from warming to quickly. Highs for the day, in the lower 40s, may take place late in the evening. Sunday is a bit drier, although, a few showers are still possible. We get a quick shot of warmer air to the upper 40s and lower 50s before chillier air returns along with more rain overnight into Monday.

