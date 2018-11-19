× Two facing animal cruelty charges after dog found abandoned, carcasses found in abandoned Franklin County home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two people are facing charges after a dog was found abandoned and several other animals were found dead in their abandoned home.

Adam Davis, 37, and Heather Davis, 39, are facing cruelty to animals charges for the incident.

On August 4, State Police were contacted for a reported loose dog in the 11100 block of S. Mountain Road in Quincy Township.

After an investigation, it was determined that the dogs had been abandoned by their owner several weeks prior, along with the residence.

A search of that home revealed several dead animals, including animals that appeared emaciated and abused.

The investigation is ongoing.