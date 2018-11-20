A quiet but cold stretch through the holiday!

QUIET FOR THE HOLIDAY BUT COLD: Skies clear through the evening, however the wind is breezy. They calm later in the night. Temperatures fall quickly out of the 40s into the 30s. Overnight, lows drop to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. A potent cold front swings through Wednesday bringing a quick shot of Arctic air. Gusty winds make it feel quite brisk outside too. We are watching for the potential of dangerous snow squalls. The best chance is north of the turnpike. If you encounter a snow squall, you can expect whiteout conditions, rapid freeze up on roads and a quick accumulation of snow. Highs are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Possible record breaking cold for Thanksgiving, as highs struggle to reach 30 degrees, despite abundant sunshine. This would be a record coldest high for the day. The record to beat is 31 degrees. Winds are still quite breezy, making it feel like the 20s much of the day. High pressure calms the winds, and keeps the skies clear into Friday morning. Morning lows drop into the teens. Black Friday shoppers need lots of extra layers. Plenty of sunshine, but it’s another cold one with highs in the middle and upper 30s. Overnight into the morning Saturday, there is a concern for a period of freezing rain or freezing drizzle. East-southeast flow brings the clouds back along.

WET WEEKEND: With morning temperatures below freezing, a period of freezing drizzle and freezing rain is possible before it transitions over to plain rain. Rain is likely on and off for much of the day. The wet weather ,and an easterly breeze off the Atlantic, keeps temperatures from warming too quickly, but we are back into the 40s. Highs for the day, in the lower and middle 40s, may take place late in the evening. Sunday is a bit drier, although, there are plenty of clouds and a few showers are still possible. We get a quick shot of warmer air to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Heading into Monday, temperatures may stay quite mild overnight then fall through the day. Rain picks up, on and off through the day. Rain may end as a briefly mix, especially north and west of Harrisburg. Tuesday, clouds mix with sunshine. The breeze picks up and a few snow flurries or sprinkles are possible.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist