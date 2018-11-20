Breeze kicks up today, bitter cold wind with sunshine towards the holiday

BREEZE KICKS UP: Winds ramp up throughout Tuesday, gusting to around 25MPH. That will add a bit of a chill onto our afternoon temperature in the upper-40s. “Feels-like” temperatures stay in the upper-30s under slowly clearing skies. Overnight lows dip back into the 20s as winds stay around for Travel Wednesday. Highs drop into the upper-40s ahead of our next mostly-dry cold front. A few lake effect flurries, or even snow squalls thanks to the gusty wind, will be possible by Wednesday afternoon.

The overall chance is low, but the northwestern counties will have a shot to see them. Travel wherever you head for most of the Continental United States will be mostly clear with few weather reasons to expect delays.

THANKSGIVING: After the dry cold front passes through, high winds gusting to over 30MPH bring bitter cold northerly winds for the holiday. Wind chills in the morning start in the single digits and low teens. By the afternoon, high temperatures only reach the upper-20s and low-30s. Wind chills stay in the teens with plenty of sunshine. Black Friday shoppers overnight will need to really bundle up, even as the winds back off overnight. Morning lows will be in the teens with wind chills back in the single digits. Afternoon highs for Black Friday jump just shy of 40 with partly cloudy skies.

RAIN FOR THE WEEKEND: Rain chances move in as we head towards Saturday. We get a bump in temperatures, near 50-degrees both Saturday and Sunday, but we don’t stay dry. Widespread showers take over the area throughout the day Saturday and persist into Sunday for a mostly-dreary, though warm, finish to the holiday weekend.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long