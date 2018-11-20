× Christian Pusilic becomes U.S. Men’s National Team’s youngest captain

The accolades keep coming for Christian Pulisic.

The Hershey native became the youngest captain in the modern history of the U.S. soccer program when he was handed the captain’s armband for a friendly match Tuesday against Italy in Belgium, according to an ESPN report.

At 20 years and 63 days old, Pulisic one-upped Landon Donovan, who was 22 years, 220 days when he first captained the Americans in a World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Oct. 9, 2004.

Nine of Team USA’s 11 starters were 23 years old or younger, and the lineup’s average age of 22 years, 71 days set a record, besting the 22-160 against Bolivia on May 28.

Pulisic was pushed up from his usual midfield spot to forward and paired with 18-year-old Josh Sargent. Pulisic was on a midfield flank last week during the 3-0 loss at England.

The U.S. entered with one win and three draws in 11 matches against Italy, winning 1-0 at Genoa on Feb. 29, 2012, as Clint Dempsey scored.