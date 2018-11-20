Downtown York shops getting ready for Small Business Saturday

YORK, Pa.– Shop local, shop small! That’s the message Downtown York is trying to spread throughout the community.

On Tuesday, Downtown York held a press conference releasing the details of Small Business Saturday and announced that many of the stores will have deals for their shoppers.

A variety of over 60 shops will be participating this year. The Marketing and Communications Director for Downtown Inc., Andrew Staub says this is a great way to start your holiday shopping. He encourages residents to ditch the lines at big box stores and head downtown.

York store owners say this is their busiest and most exciting day of the year!

“I love seeing all of the customers come out, if you shop small you get a personal experience that you can’t get at a chain store. We make shopping a little easier because we take the time to get to know our customers,” says Alexandria Keener Hammond, the Owner of My Girlfriends Wardrobe.

The three downtown garages will be free on Saturday for shoppers, and there will be no charge for meter parking.

Find out more about the participating shops and their deals here.