Four taken to hospital two vehicles, including fire truck, were struck on Interstate 81

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Four fire personnel were taken to Hershey Medical Center for injuries suffered after two vehicles, including a fire truck, were struck on Interstate 81.

Around 2:30 a.m., a fire truck and 2013 Chevrolet Equinox were parked in the right hand lane of Interstate 81 NB near mile marker 78.6 in East Hanover Township.

The fire truck had its emergency lights activated.

At that time, a vehicle was approaching the two parked vehicles at an unsafe speed, after failing to see the lights.

The vehicle attempted to swerve, but crashed into the front of the fire truck, causing it turn.

The vehicle continued to sideswipe the Equinox before exiting the right shoulder of the roadway and traveling into a ditch.

Police found that the driver of that vehicle had a suspended license.

Four fire personnel were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.