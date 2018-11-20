× FOX43, Salvation Army partner to raise money by bell-ringing at red kettles

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 has partnered with the Salvation Army to help raise money by bell-ringing by the red kettles.

Members of the FOX43 News Team will be present at the kettles outside the West Manchester Township Walmart Supercenter from 6 a.m – 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 6.

Come out and help support a great cause, while also meeting your favorite team member!

Our personalities will be at the red kettles according to the following schedule:

6 a.m. – 8 a.m. — Jossie Carbonare

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. — Samantha Galvez

8 a.m. – 10 a.m. — Grace Griffaton & Lyndsay Barna

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Matt Maisel, Trenice Bishop & Bryanna Gallagher

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Amy Lutz

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. — Lynda Weed & Jessica Pash

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Todd Sadowski & Andrew Kalista

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Evan Forrester, Ali Bradley, Jackie De Tore & MaryEllen Pann

Come out, donate, and meet your favorite FOX43 personality!