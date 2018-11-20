× Free Thanksgiving meals hosted around the area for Thanksgiving Day

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– A number of churches and organizations are hosting free Thanksgiving Meal around our area.

Here is our list of the available events (if your event does not appear, and you would like to be added, email us at news@fox43.com):

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Kesher Israel Congregation of Harrisburg

2500 North Third Street, Harrisburg

Thursday, November 22 at noon at firehouse station

The synagogue will be providing free meals for the firemen and police officers of Harrisburg, delivered to the firehouse station at 1820 N. 6th Street.

LANCASTER COUNTY

First Church of God

144 South Market Street, Elizabethtown

Wednesday, November 21 at 6 p.m. (donations are accepted

Bright Side Baptist Church

515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster

Thursday, November 22 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Reservations are required, contact the church

Cocalico Area Churches/Denver & Ephrata Community Dinner

400 West Main Street, Ephrata

Thursday, November 22 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Transportation and home-delivered meals for local residents may be arranged

Columbia United Methodist Church

510 Walnut Street, Columbia

Thursday, November 22 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church

701 North Lime Street, Lancaster

Thursday, November 22 from 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Transportation for local residents may be possible, contact the church by 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day

Home-delivered meals for elderly or home bound local residents may be possible

Lititz/Warwick Community at Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians

29 Green Acre Road, Lititz

Thursday, November 22 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd

750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster

Thursday, November 22 at 12:30 p.m.

St. Phillip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church

2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster

Thursday, November 22 from 12 – 2 p.m.

St. Stephen Reformed Church

249 East Main Street, New Holland

Thursday, November 22 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Home-delivered meals for special needs and home bound Elanco School District may be arranged, contact church by November 20

Water Street Mission

210 South Prince Street, Lancaster

Thursday, November 22 from 12 – 6 p.m.

Open to the community