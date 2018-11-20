Free Thanksgiving meals hosted around the area for Thanksgiving Day
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– A number of churches and organizations are hosting free Thanksgiving Meal around our area.
Here is our list of the available events (if your event does not appear, and you would like to be added, email us at news@fox43.com):
DAUPHIN COUNTY
Kesher Israel Congregation of Harrisburg
2500 North Third Street, Harrisburg
Thursday, November 22 at noon at firehouse station
The synagogue will be providing free meals for the firemen and police officers of Harrisburg, delivered to the firehouse station at 1820 N. 6th Street.
LANCASTER COUNTY
First Church of God
144 South Market Street, Elizabethtown
Wednesday, November 21 at 6 p.m. (donations are accepted
Bright Side Baptist Church
515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster
Thursday, November 22 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Reservations are required, contact the church
Cocalico Area Churches/Denver & Ephrata Community Dinner
400 West Main Street, Ephrata
Thursday, November 22 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Transportation and home-delivered meals for local residents may be arranged
Columbia United Methodist Church
510 Walnut Street, Columbia
Thursday, November 22 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church
701 North Lime Street, Lancaster
Thursday, November 22 from 1:30 – 3 p.m.
Transportation for local residents may be possible, contact the church by 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day
Home-delivered meals for elderly or home bound local residents may be possible
Lititz/Warwick Community at Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians
29 Green Acre Road, Lititz
Thursday, November 22 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster
Thursday, November 22 at 12:30 p.m.
St. Phillip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church
2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster
Thursday, November 22 from 12 – 2 p.m.
St. Stephen Reformed Church
249 East Main Street, New Holland
Thursday, November 22 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Home-delivered meals for special needs and home bound Elanco School District may be arranged, contact church by November 20
Water Street Mission
210 South Prince Street, Lancaster
Thursday, November 22 from 12 – 6 p.m.
Open to the community