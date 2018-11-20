× Man sentenced to an additional 16-32 years in prison after beating cellmate

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man already serving decades in prison for rape and assault will now serve even more time after brutally beating his inmate.

Tomas Matthews, 39, will serve at least 49 years in prison, bringing his total supervision term to 102 years when adding in his rape case sentence.

The beating occurred on April 3, 2017 in Lancaster County Court, a couple months after Matthews was convicted of rape and aggravated assault.

The victim survived the attack after two brain surgeries.

During a November 15 hearing, Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro said the intent of the sentence was to keep Matthews incarcerated for as long as possible.