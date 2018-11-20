Olivia’s cooks up Seared scallops served along with a roasted Walnut and Rice EnCroute
YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Seared scallops served along w a roasted Walnut & Rice EnCroute
Includes cranberry chutney & Garlicy Cauliflower.
Roasted Walnut & Rice EnCroute
2 cups walnuts - chopped & toasted
2 cups cooked rice pilaf
1 lb Phyllo dough
3/4 lb melted butter
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1 tbsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp allspice
Melt butter on Medium for 12 minutes. Set aside.
Mix all ingredients (except phyllo). Layer phyllo (1/2lb) on butter rubbed sheer pan, brushing butter on each layer as you go. Add walnut mix. Layer the rest of the phyllo as above. Bake @ 325*F or until golden brown.
Cocktails:
Bourbon Pumpkin Pie
Jim Beam Vanilla bourbon whiskey
Pumpkin pie liqueur
Ginger beer
Graham cracker crumbs
Brown sugar
Cinnamon
Fill glass w ice. Add Jim Beam, & pumpkin pie liqueur. Shake. Top off w ginger beer. Pour into a glass rimmed w a blend of graham cracker, sugar, & cinnamon. Cheers!
Sage-berry Martini
Grey Goose Pear Vodka
Fresh sage
Elderberry syrup
Cranberry juice
Muddle the fresh sage & elderberry syrup in bottom of glass. Add ice, pear vodka, & cranberry juice. Shake. Strain. Garnish w fresh sage and cranberries. Cheers!