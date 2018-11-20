× Olivia’s cooks up Seared scallops served along with a roasted Walnut and Rice EnCroute

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Seared scallops served along w a roasted Walnut & Rice EnCroute

Includes cranberry chutney & Garlicy Cauliflower.

Roasted Walnut & Rice EnCroute

2 cups walnuts - chopped & toasted

2 cups cooked rice pilaf

1 lb Phyllo dough

3/4 lb melted butter

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 tbsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp allspice

Melt butter on Medium for 12 minutes. Set aside.

Mix all ingredients (except phyllo). Layer phyllo (1/2lb) on butter rubbed sheer pan, brushing butter on each layer as you go. Add walnut mix. Layer the rest of the phyllo as above. Bake @ 325*F or until golden brown.

Cocktails:

Bourbon Pumpkin Pie

Jim Beam Vanilla bourbon whiskey

Pumpkin pie liqueur

Ginger beer

Graham cracker crumbs

Brown sugar

Cinnamon

Fill glass w ice. Add Jim Beam, & pumpkin pie liqueur. Shake. Top off w ginger beer. Pour into a glass rimmed w a blend of graham cracker, sugar, & cinnamon. Cheers!

Sage-berry Martini

Grey Goose Pear Vodka

Fresh sage

Elderberry syrup

Cranberry juice

Muddle the fresh sage & elderberry syrup in bottom of glass. Add ice, pear vodka, & cranberry juice. Shake. Strain. Garnish w fresh sage and cranberries. Cheers!