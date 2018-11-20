One suspect apprehended in police chase that evacuated Swatara Twp. church

SWATARA TWP., Dauphin County — One person was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following a police chase that resulted in a Swatara Township church being evacuated, according to police.

Around 1:38 p.m., police were called to the area of 2nd and Eleanor Streets in Steelton for numerous shots fired calls. Upon arrival, officers located three individuals, one of which had a firearm and let off a shot. Police say a foot pursuit then ensued.

All three suspects ran in opposite directions, one being 21-year-old Antoine Perry, who went inside The First Baptist Church of Steelton, located in the 1800 block of South 19th Street. An officer followed and Perry, of Susquehanna Township, surrendered peacefully. During this, the church was safely evacuated. Police say a handgun was not recovered at the scene. No one was injured.

Two other suspects are on the loose but police don’t believe there’s any imminent danger to the public, according to officials.

During the police incident, Steelton-Highspire School District halted dismissal for all students. following lock-out procedures. They have since been dismissed.

The scene has been cleared and Steelton Police are the investigating agency.

Anyone with information related to the identity of the two other suspects should contact Det. Sergeant Shaub at 717-939-9841 ext. 5025 or by email: wshaub@steeltonpa.com.

