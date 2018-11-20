× One suspect apprehended in police chase that evacuated Swatara Twp. church

SWATARA TWP., Dauphin County — One person was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following a police chase that resulted in a Swatara Township church being evacuated, officials say.

Police were called to the area of 2nd and Eleanor Streets in Steelton for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, a chase ensued for three individuals, which led officers to The First Baptist Church of Steelton as one suspect ran inside. The church was placed on lockdown and evacuated. Police add that the suspect surrendered peacefully, but a handgun was not recovered. No one one injured.

Two other suspects are on the loose but police don’t believe there’s any imminent danger to the public, according to officials.

During the police incident, Steelton-Highspire School District halted dismissal for all students. following lock-out procedures. They have since been dismissed.

The scene has been cleared and Steelton Police are the investigating agency.

This story has been updated from its previous version.