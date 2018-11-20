× Recall of Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food affects GIANT/MARTIN’S stores

CARLISLE — GIANT/MARTIN’S has removed Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food from its shelves following a recall by Sunshine Mills, Inc.

GIANT/MARTIN’S says the following products may contain excess Vitamin D, which may cause renal failure:

Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food 4 lb, with Best By Dates of November 1, 2018 – November 8, 2019

Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food 14 lb with Best By Dates of November 1, 2018 – November 8, 2019

Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food 28 lb with Best By Dates of November 1, 2018 – November 8, 2019

GIANT/MARTIN’S urges customers to return the product for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported.

Customers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at 1-800-705-2111 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. central time, Monday through Friday, or by email: customer.service@sunshinemills.com.

Customers can also call GIANT/MARTINS Customer Support Center at 1-888-814-4268.