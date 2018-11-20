× Redskins sign QB Mark Sanchez

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have signed a replacement for injured starter QB Alex Smith.

The team signed QB Mark Sanchez on Monday, who will now serve as the backup to QB Colt McCoy.

Sanchez, 32, hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season with the Dallas Cowboys.

In two games of action, Sanchez threw for 92 yards and 2 INTs that year.

In total, Sanchez has thrown for over 15,000 yards in his career, but has exactly 86 TDs and INTs.