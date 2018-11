DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa— Are you ready for Thanksgiving? Need some helpful cooking for the 20 pound turkey? This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett talk with Chef Ian Giusti with Houlihan’s in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

In the 6 am hour: Making a brine and how to brine a turkey

In the 7 am hour: How to peel and prep potatoes days in advance for mashed potatoes

In the 8 am hour: Spatchcocking a turkey and roasting with veggies

In the 9 am hour: Making stock for gravy