U.S. Marshals apprehend wanted fugitive in York

YORK — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force announced Tuesday that it apprehended a 30-year-old York man wanted for strangulation, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and other offenses stemming from an incident on the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street in July.

Gerald Steven Williams Jr. was on the run since the incident, which occurred July 29.

Tuesday morning at about 7:30 a.m., the task force checked a home on the 200 block of East Cottage Place and arrested Williams without incident, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Williams was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit for arraignment.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners recognize the importance of cooperation between federal, state and local police agencies — especially when searching for fugitives wanted for violent crimes,” Pane said in a press release. “It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of relief to the community.”