U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive from Philadelphia on Lincoln Street in York

YORK — A 53-year-old Philadelphia man wanted for the armed robbery of a convenience store in Yeadon last August was apprehended Tuesday in York by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Norman Terrance Bowser was charged with armed robbery and other offenses in connection to the incident, which occurred on August 7. Attempts to locate Bowser in Philadelphia and Yeadon proved unsuccessful, so members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were called in to apprehend him.

Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m., members of the task force located Bowser, who was spotted walking into a home on the 600 block of Lincoln Street. He was arrested without incident and turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Department for arraignment.