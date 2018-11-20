× Update: Lancaster roadways open following crash involving bus, pedestrian

LANCASTER — Update: The roadways have been reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, police say.

Previously: A crash involving a bus and a pedestrian has closed down several roads in Lancaster City, according to police.

West Chestnut Street is closed between North Prince and North Queen Streets, police say. North Queen Street is closed at West Chestnut to Walnut Streets.

No other information has been provided.

This will be updated when more information becomes available.