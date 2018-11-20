× WalletHub’s Best Stores for Black Friday

WalletHub has released its research into which stores are the best for your Black Friday shopping.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 7,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2018 Black Friday ad scans.

Here they are, in order of the highest average discount by retailer:

1. Belk (69.8%)

2. JCPenney (65.1%)

3. Stage (62.1%)

4. Kohl’s (60.8%)

5. New York & Company (54.5%)

6. Payless Shoesource (50.3%)

7. Dick’s Sporting Goods (49.9%)

8. Macy’s (48.7%)

9. Fred Meyer (45.3%)

10. Shopko (45.2%)

11. Sears (42.9%)

12. Office Depot (42.6%)

13. Lenovo (40.1%)

14. Meijer (39.8%)

15. KMart (37.9%)

16. Target (34.8%)

17. Stein Mart (33%)

18. Staples (32%)

19. BJ’s (31%)

20. Walmart (29.9%)

21. Microsoft (29.9%)

22. Jet.com (29.4%)

23. Amazon (29.3%)

24. Best Buy (28.7%)

25. Newegg (28.4%)

26. Academy Sports & Outdoors (28%)

27. HP (27.5%)

28. Dell Home (27.4%)

29. Costco (25.1%)

30. Harbor Freight (23.5%)

31. Big Lots (22.9%)

32. Sam’s Club (22.3%)

33. Ace Hardware (21.9%)

34. Gander Outdoors (18%)

35. True Value (16.3%)