Woman faces DUI charges after being pulled over twice in just over two hours

LANCASTER COUNTY — A New Jersey woman faces driving under the influence of controlled substances charges after she was pulled over twice in just over two hours, according to Lititz Borough Police.

Destiny Doolin, 20, was first stopped by police around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Broad Street after the officer made observation of unsafe driving, police say. Doolin was believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance during the traffic stop and was taken into custody. During her arrest, the officer found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police allege.

Doolin was transported to the hospital, provided blood samples for toxicological testing and was eventually released pending the results of the toxicology, police state.

At 3:42 a.m. — approximately 37 minutes after Doolin’s release — an officer observed her driving in the 700 block of South Broad Street again. Police pulled her over and police allege that she was still under the influence.

Police say Doolin was taken into custody for a second time and also provided a second sample of her blood at the hospital pursuant to this arrest.

Doolin was arraigned at 9 a.m. She faces two counts of driving under the influence of controlled substances and one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.