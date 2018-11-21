× Chambersburg woman allegedly cut, stabbed man with knife

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A Chambersburg woman is accused of injuring another individual with a knife.

On Tuesday, police were dispatched to Chambersburg Hospital for a patient who sustained a chest wound. Police were informed that the laceration of the man’s chest appeared to be from a sharp object.

Police allege that 46-year-old Kimberly Thomas cut and stabbed the man numerous times with a knife at a residence in the 300 block of West Queen Street.

She faces charges of aggravated assault and simple assault and has been transported to Franklin County Jail,