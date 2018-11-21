× Chester County man will serve 2-4 years in prison for car theft resulting in the death of a dog

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 31-year-old Chester County man will serve at least two years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that he stole a vehicle in Lancaster County last summer, resulting in the death of a dog.

Bryan J. Devoe pleaded guilty to felony theft and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges in connection to the June 29 incident, which occurred at the Rockvale Diner on Lincoln Highway East.

Police said Devoe stole the victim’s SUV from the diner’s parking lot while the dog was still inside. The theft was captured by surveillance cameras.

Devoe later abandoned the dog, which was found dead, police said.

The victim spoke in court about her dog, a Cairn Terrier named Duke. The pet was a gift from a late relative of the victim’s.

The woman said the incident caused extreme sadness and loss. The dog was a part of her family, the victim said.

In exchange for his plea, Devoe was sentenced to a two- to four-year prison term as part of an agreement arranged with prosecutors.

Judge Donald Totaro called Devoe a career criminal, with prior convictions including an aggravated assault.